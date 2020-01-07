The multi-disciplinary engineering, land surveying, and landscape architecture firm of Baird, Hampton & Brown recently announced the promotion of eight employees, and the hiring of a structural engineer.
Austin Baird, PE, Senior Civil Engineer, was promoted to Principal to further BHB’s strategic vision, while strengthening client and business relationships. He has been at BHB for 17 years and has expertise in municipal infrastructure, water resources, environmental engineering, and transportation, the company said in a news release.
“I have been working with Austin since he was an intern at BHB, and it has been wonderful to see him grow professionally and take on more responsibility year after year,” said Konstantine Bakintas, PE, President and Senior Civil Engineer at BHB.
Senior Mechanical Designer Sean Rath, Senior Survey Technician Dave Horsburgh and Senior Civil Engineer Edward Chadwick, PE, were promoted to BHB Associates along with Ana Garcia, CPA, Controller and HR Manager, who became an Associate earlier in 2019.
BHB also promoted Civil Engineer Tyler Scott, PE; Electrical Engineers Paul Morris, PE, and Mario Calzada, PE; and Land Surveyor Toby Stock, RPLS, to project managers.
Along with their current roles, they are now tasked with the planning, delegation, execution, and success of projects from start to finish.
“All of these individuals have exhibited the strengths, traits, and commitment that these positions require,” said Bakintas. “BHB is intentionally structured to assist and promote the professional growth of our employees. It is extremely gratifying to see our team members mature professionally and take on more responsibility.”
The firm also announced the hiring of Ronald Ishmael, PE, a new Associate and BHB’s first structural engineer. Ishmael, with 13 years of industry experience, will work to strengthen BHB’s structural engineering sector in cohesion with the firm’s five other departments of mechanical/plumbing, electrical, and civil engineering; land surveying; and landscape architecture.
“Structural engineering has been discussed amongst leadership for several years, and we feel that Ronald is the right person to help us build this department and allow us to offer a more complete service,” Bakintas said in the news release.
– FWBP Staff
