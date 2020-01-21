Dallas-based RLG Consulting Engineers has acquired ATSE Consultants LLC. (ATSE) a professional design firm that specialized in structural design and analysis of new and existing structures. RLG acquires ATSE assets, staff and customer contracts which will be completed under the RLG brand.
East Peoria, Illinois-based ATSE was a natural choice since their basic core principals aligned with the client focused principals of RLG, according to RLG officials.
“This acquisition allows us to reach our goal to increase staff size in our Peoria office to help meet the increasing demands of our national client base,” said Michael McLaren, COO and Principal.
“The combination of ATSE and RLG will afford the ability for us to continue to meet our growing client demands while providing the excellent client experience our clients have come to expect,” said Allen Taylor, President, ATSE. The two companies and their employees have collaborated on many projects over the years, allowing for a seamless transition for internal and external clients.
RLG is a Dallas-based civil, structural, forensic engineering and surveying firm committed to providing quality nationwide services across a variety of market sectors, expanding its base in structural and forensics engineering services. With the acquisition, RLG has absorbed ATSE employees registered in 17 states. “This acquisition will strengthen our structural engineering services and provide a large increase in RLG’s bandwidth, ensuring the firm will continue to meet the needs of today’s rapid-growth market,” said Stuart Markussen, President and CEO at RLG.
Though the firm’s employee base has increased, the organization’s structure will remain the same and there will be no changes in the roles of RLG’s top officials. The company is confident about the acquisition benefits and anticipates future growth to follow.
