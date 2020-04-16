The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is about to receive almost $300 million in federal funds as part of a $10 billion emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
DFW Airport is joined by a slew of other North Texas airports, which is being awarded a total of $354,501,380 by the federal government. The funding was appropriated by U.S. Congress last month after passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security [CARES] Act.
The bigger chunk - $299,199,046 - will go to DFW Airport. While Dallas Love Field Airport is receiving $53 million. The rest of the funds allocated to North Texas are divided between other smaller and municipal airports in the region.
Airports, across the nation and locally, continue to navigate a challenging period characterized by declining numbers of tourists as travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders are put into effect.
The funds are being distributed to airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
More than 5 million passengers had traveled through DFW Airport in January. However, passenger and travel plans dwindled as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.
In a virtual meeting of DFW Airport's board on April 9, the airport announced that it plans to reduce the operational budget by $75 million. DFW Airport CEO Sean Donohue estimated the airport could lose about $225 million in revenue in the next six months.
DFW Airport may also temporarily suspend construction on the new Terminal F, a $3 billion project in partnership with Fort Worth-based American Airlines.
“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our airports have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. John Cornyn said in a press release announcing the federal grants. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”
