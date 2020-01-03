Marcus & Millichap has announced the sale of Town North Cedars & Studios, a 38-unit apartment property located in Arlington, according to Tim A. Speck, division manager in the firm’s Dallas office.
Matt Aslan, Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Wesley Racht, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, brokered this off-market transaction on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Aslan, Fluellen, Hoover and Racht. Both the seller and the buyer were local to DFW.
"After identifying an owner interested in selling their 38-unit apartment building, Wes reached out to me as a 75-unit and below specialist within our team and I was able to procure the buyer and present an offer to the seller within 24 hours,” stated Aslan.
“The biggest success was that we were able to leverage our team’s strength and provide the seller with the highest certainty of close”, stated Racht.
Built in 1971, Town North Cedars & Studios is located at 507 Cora and 601 Fuller Street in Arlington, Texas. The property is situated on 1.7 Acres of land, featuring 38 apartments. The unit mix is 10 one-bedroom/one-bath apartments, 8 two-bedroom/two-bath apartments, and 20 two bedroom/one-and-one-half bath apartments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.