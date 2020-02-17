Atlas Roofing Corporation has acquired StarRFoam, a leading manufacturer of molded polystyrene solutions with manufacturing facilities in Texas and Arizona, and headquartered in Arlington.
"We are excited to bring the expertise and strong manufacturing footprint of StarRFoam to the industry leading Atlas portfolio," said Mike Stanley, president of StarRFoam. Stanley further explained that, "a great synergy is created when like-minded manufacturers who are focused on quality product and exceptional customer service come together."
The Atlas Roofing Corporation addition of StarRFoam provides significant geographic expansion, a highly aligned portfolio of products and an unwavering commitment to quality. The acquisition further establishes Atlas as the largest manufacturer of molded polystyrene in North America. The addition of a premier molded foam manufacturer will accelerate growth for Atlas Roofing Corporation and Atlas Molded Products, its molded polystyrene division, and will create many new opportunities for customers, partners and team members, according to a news release from Atlas..
StarRFoam's complementary manufacturing reach and expertise in block molded foam creates an ideal platform to expand and enhance the Atlas Roofing portfolio of products and solutions.
"StarRFoam shares our growth vision and more importantly our focus on people," said Ken Farrish, President of Atlas Roofing. "We are very optimistic about the impact of our new team members and enhanced capabilities and about what we can do for our customers and our industry."
StarRFoam is a leader in the EPS industry with over three decades of expertise in block molding. StarRFoam was founded by Gene and Michael Stanley (father and son) in the early 1980's. This multi- generational family owned company has locations in Arlington, Anthony,Texas and Kingman, Arizona.
Atlas Roofing Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial building materials and operates four divisions: Atlas Molded Products, Shingles and Underlayments, Polyiso Roof and Wall Insulation, and Web Technologies.. Atlas Roofing Corporation was founded in 1982, is based in Meridian, Mississippi, and has a network of manufacturing plants and distribution facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico
