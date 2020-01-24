A Fort Worth Herd steer won the Longhorn Grand Champion Trophy Steer title at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 21st.
Imperial Chex, the herd's largest steer who weighs more than 2100 pounds, was crowned this year's champion.
Imperial Chex was donated to the herd in 2013 by John and Rebecca Wampler of the now-closed T Bar W Ranch.
“Imperial Chex was the first longhorn born on our ranch,” Rebecca Wampler said. “I am so excited and happy.”
The ranch has donated 6 steers to the herd over the years.
“Chex is truly a magnificent animal that compliments the rest of the steers in the twice-daily cattle drive,” said Kristin Jaworski, Trail Boss for the Fort Worth Herd. “We are proud to have another champion in the Herd.”
“This steer is very impressive and represents what I like,” Show judge Brandon Callis said about Imperial Chex.
Imperial Chex takes part in the twice-daily cattle drives on East Exchange Avenue in the Fort Worth Stockyards.
