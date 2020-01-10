Chris Laker is a New York City-based stand-up who just made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Named a New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2011, Chris's sharp and edgy comedy has earned him a loyal following in New York's alternative scene, where he's hosted a variety of shows (The Show at The Creek and the Cave, The Laker Awards) and podcasts: This Week in Jackin', Heteronormative, and Overslept. This past year Chris has been opening for Mike Birbiglia on his Working It Out and The New One tours. Chris's debut stand-up album, "Moments of Greatness"(Comedy Dynamics) is available everywhere that sells music. Chris writes and acts too.
Amphibian Stage is donating all tickets sales from thr Jan. 10 8pm performance to benefit the Fire Station Park fundraising efforts underway to build a signature Near Southside skate park, bike track, central green and market plaza..
In 2016, Near Southside Inc., joined by the Hemphill Corridor Task Force and neighborhood groups, led the effort for the city's acquisition of a vacant parcel of land at 1616 Hemphill adjacent to the Fire Station Community Center in the Fairmount neighborhood of Fort Worth.
After collecting feedback from the neighborhood and community members, a master plan was developed for the park and approved by the City of Fort Worth that includes an urban skate park as a primary feature alongside a bike track, central green with concert stage, and market plaza.
This Friday, January 10 at 8:00pm
Tickets: $20
Amphibian Stage
120 S. Main Street Fort Worth 76104
https://ci.ovationtix.com/34719/production/1022739?performanceId=10489511
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.