Amphibian Stage 2020 season includes three world premieres
The 2020 Main Stage Series will include one regional premiere, MARIE ANTOINETTE by Guggenheim Fellow David Adjmi, plus three world premieres, HANS & SOPHIE, EGRESS, and THE AMAZING, FABULOUS AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF DON JUAN GARCIA. This last title will be a new adaptation by Amphibian’s own Kathleen Culebro and Jay Duffer.
The theatre company, entering its 21st season, will also continue its popular Comedy Residencies, the Metamorphosis series which helps develop new, groundbreaking theatre, and the screenings of National Theatre Live productions at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
Also ongoing will be the community outreach work of the theatre, which includes the Tad-Poles classes teaching children and adults to “walk-tall” through stilt-dancing and other theatrical practices, and the De-Cruit program which uses Shakespeare and science to help military veterans process their experiences.’
The 2020 MAIN STAGE SERIES
HANS & SOPHIE
Created by Sean Hudock, Illana Stein & Deborah Yarchun World premiere Feb. 7 - March 1 A printing press, spray paint and quick wit were all siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl needed to build an underground resistance movement in Nazi Germany. Drawing on inspiration from letters, diaries and coded correspondences in the book At The Heart of the White Rose, HANS & SOPHIE is an intimate, two-character portrait of resistance and conviction in the darkest of times, immersing audiences in the students’ metamorphosis from loyal Hitler Youth into one of the Nazi regime’s most feared oppositions.
EGRESS
By Melissa Crespo and Sarah Saltwick
World premier
May 1 – 24
A psychological thriller. Picture this: You’re an architecture professor specializing in modes of egress. You don’t sleep soundly at night because you startle awake wondering what had just been in the room with you. You know it was something big and cold and damp and it just walked in like it owned the place.
MARIE ANTOINETTE
By David Adjmi
July 10 – Aug. 2
A modern (and hilarious) retelling of one of history’s most decadent queens. Spun sugar wigs and a candy-coated sheen can’t cloak the corruption bubbling below in this surreal dark comedy from Guggenheim award winning playwright David Adjmi.
THE AMAZING, FABULOUS AND SPECTACULAR UNTRUTHS OF DON JUAN GARCIA By Kathleen Culebro and Jay Duffer Adapted from Juan Ruiz de Alarcón’s La Verdad Sospechosa World premiere Oct. 23 – Nov. 15
Young Don García has always gotten what he wants just by twisting the truth. But now that he’s home from the university, his father is determined to break him of this dishonorable habit. An old-fashioned comedy with a modern twist, 400 years in the making.
METAMORPHOSIS NEW PLAY SERIES
THE SECRET SHARER
Devised from the novella by Joseph Conrad by Daniel Banks, Kwesi Johnson, Adam McKinney, Ken Norris, and Giovanni Ortega. A DNAWORKS Production.
March 14 & 15
GIZHIBAA GIIZHIG | REVOLVING SKY
By the All My Relations Collective
Aug. 29 & 30
Zhooniyas has fallen from their home in the stars onto Earth, shrouded by light pollution. Interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe and the All My Relations Collective merge augmented reality installation, performance and story circles to explore the intersections of science and sacred knowledge.
NEW COMEDY RESIDENCIES
CHRIS LAKER
Jan. 8 - 11
Chris Laker is a New York City-based stand-up who just made his television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Named a New Face at the Montreal Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2011, Chris’s sharp and edgy comedy has earned him a loyal following in New York’s alternative scene.
STEVEN CASTILLO
March 17-21
Steven Castillo is a wildly inventive writer, director, and comedian who is currently a staff writer on his second season of “Saturday Night Live”. His stand-up set, which combines a completely original use of English, Spanish, music and sound effects, earned him the title of “New Face” at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal.
MO WELCH
June 4-6
Mo Welch is a stand-up comedian and cartoonist. She appeared on CONAN in January of 2018 and in February of 2019. Her 10 part animated series BLAIR debuted on TBS Digital in January 2018.
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE SCREENINGS
HANSARD
By Simon Woods
March 18 & 21
A two-handed play performed by theatre legends Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan, full of witty banter and stinging one liners. Set against the political landscape of 1980s Thatcher Britain, what starts out as personal digs between a married couple after work on a Friday night crashes into political judgements that brings secrets from the past spilling out of the closet.
ALL MY SONS
By Arthur Miller
April 8 & 11
Academy Award-winner Sally Field (Steel Magnolias, Brothers & Sisters) and Bill Pullman (The Sinner, Independence Day) star in Arthur Miller’s blistering drama All My Sons. America, 1947. Despite hard choices and even harder knocks, Joe and Kate Keller are a success story. But nothing lasts forever and their contented lives, already shadowed by the loss of their eldest boy to war, are about to shatter.
#ANNEFRANK PARALLEL STORIES
April 22
A powerful retelling of Anne Frank's life through the pages of her extraordinary diary guided by the Academy-Award winning Actress Helen Mirren, and through the lives of five women who, as young girls, were also deported to concentration camps but survived the Holocaust.
PRESENT LAUGHTER
By Noël Coward
Jan. 29 & Feb. 1
Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott (BBC’s Sherlock, Fleabag) in Noël Coward’s provocative comedy Present Laughter. As he prepares to embark on an overseas tour, star actor Garry Essendine’s colorful life is in danger of spiraling out of control.
Amphibian Stage
120 S. Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76104
Box Office Hours
Tue–Fri 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
(817) 923-3012
https://www.amphibianstage.com/home
