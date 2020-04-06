Andrews Distributing sponsors Furlough Kitchen for week of April 6
Andrews Distributing, one of the nation’s largest beer distributors, is sponsoring all of Furlough Kitchen’s meals April 6-11.
Since its March 25 launch, Furlough Kitchen has provided more than 3,000 free meals to furloughed hospitality workers from its Dallas base, the organization said in a news release.
The innovative non-profit operation, created by Front Burner Restaurants, LLC, is a curbside pick-up kitchen that serves individually packaged meals to furloughed hospitality workers Monday through Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Andrews Distributing Company has facilities in Dallas, Allen, Corpus Christi and Fort Worth.
“Even in extraordinarily difficult circumstances, it is inspiring and hopeful to see organizations like Furlough Kitchen step up to support friends and neighbors in new and unique ways,” said Mike McGuire, president and CEO of Andrews Distributing.
“The mission of Furlough Kitchen really spoke to us as a family and as a company because the individuals that Furlough Kitchen serves are the very same people that Andrews serves – our friends and customers in the restaurant and hospitality industry. We want the entire hospitality industry to know that your extended Andrews family is here for you,” McGuire said.
Formed in response to the COVID-19 crisis, which decimated employment in the hospitality industry, Furlough Kitchen provides furloughed hospitality workers one free meal a day, no matter their former employer.
“It’s inspiring to see how many people and brands have reached out to help with Furlough Kitchen,” said Randy DeWitt, CEO of Front Burner Restaurants, the Dallas-based restaurant innovation lab. “We are extremely thankful for Andrews’ generous support. It is because of partnerships like this that we are able to continue to help our fellow hospitality-industry brothers and sisters in their time of need.”
Furlough Kitchen has committed to feeding furloughed hospitality workers for at least three months.
Front Burner Restaurants is currently offering free Furlough Kitchen franchise opportunities across the country. Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was the first to take advantage of this opportunity by opening Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s.
For more information, please visit www.furloughkitchen.org www.andrewsdistributing.com – FWBP staff
