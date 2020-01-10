The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra announces an artist change for the concert scheduled for March 13-15 at Bass Performance Hall.
Pianist Ingrid Fliter has withdrawn from her upcoming Fort Worth Symphony performances on the advice of her doctors who have recommended that she not fly during her pregnancy, the symphony said in a news release.
Angela Cheng will perform in her place. The program, to be conducted by Carlos Izcaray, will remain unchanged and includes Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Schumann’s Piano Concerto, Op. 54, and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 10.
Performances are Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Bass Performance Hall.
Tickets range from $22-$97. Student Rush tickets are $10 and are available at the door for students with ID. For tickets or information, visit www.fwsymphony.org or call (817) 665-6000.
The symphony announcement said that Canadian pianist Cheng has been consistently praised for her brilliant technique, tonal beauty and superb musicianship.
In addition to regular guest appearances with virtually every orchestra in Canada, she has performed with the symphonies in numerous states, cities and foreign countries.
Cheng was Gold Medalist of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Masters Competition, as well as the first Canadian to win the prestigious Montreal International Piano Competition. Other awards include the Canada Council’s coveted Career Development Grant and the Medal of Excellence for outstanding interpretations of Mozart from the Mozarteum in Salzburg.
– FWBP Staff
