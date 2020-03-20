These are announcements regarding changes businesses and organizations are making related to the COVID-19 virus. These are lightly edited. Send information to rfrancis@bizpress.net
From Southside Bank:
Southside Bank remains committed to partnering with our customers and communities to help slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, most of our traditional branches will temporarily change lobby service hours to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Friday. Our drive-thrus will still operate under normal business hours.
We will continue to provide our customers with the same trusted service through all of our banking channels, including online banking, mobile banking, ATMs and ITMs. For more information and complete details regarding temporary branch hours and closures, please visit southside.com/covid-19.
From Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra:
Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra additional cancellations
In accordance with mandated government regulations, outlined by the City of Fort Worth, Performing Arts Fort Worth has canceled additional performances taking place at Bass Performance Hall through May 17, 2020.
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra takes the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, and staff very seriously, the organization said in a news release.
In addition to previously announced cancellations, the following Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performances are now cancelled:
– Beethoven’s 9th: April 3-5, 2020 – Bass Performance Hall – Harth-Bedoya & Hadelich: A Grand Finale: May 15-17, 2020 – Bass Performance Hall – J.S. Bach’s St. John Passion: April 11, 2020 – Arborlawn United Methodist Church The symphony said patrons with tickets to cancelled performances have the option to exchange their tickets into other performances or donate them back as a tax-deductible donation.
Additional information can be found at www.fwsymphony.org or by contacting the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Box Office via email at boxoffice@fwsymphony.org or via phone at (817) 665-6000.
Further information:
From U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District:
FORT WORTH, Texas - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District announce campground reservation cancellations in response to the coronavirus.
The cancellations will not affect those campers already at the campgrounds.
USACE campgrounds that are currently open will honor active reservations through Sunday, March 22. Individuals with reservations on or before March 22 will be able to camp for the entirety of their reservation. No new reservations will be accepted after March 22.
No new campers will be accepted at first-come, first-serve campsites effective Thursday, March 19.
Campground reservations scheduled between March 23 and May 15 will be cancelled. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777Call: 1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Reservations after May 15 will be reevaluated at a future date.
These measures are in addition to operational changes Fort Worth District announced earlier this week.
Those changes included:
All USACE sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings are cancelled until further notice.
Special event or activity permits will not be issued; those permits that have already been granted will be considered for revocation based on the Center for Disease Control's guidelines.
Visitor centers and lake offices are closed to the public until further notice.
Campgrounds that are currently closed will not reopen until further notice.
Day use facilities, such as group shelters, are subject to evolving conditions and may not be available. Please call the local project for the latest information.
Corps of Engineers personnel will no longer conduct site visits that require personal interactions for shoreline management activities until further notice.
These changes, officials said, are being made in an abundance of caution and to protect guests, volunteers and staff.
Guests planning to visit USACE lakes for any reason are encouraged to call the lake project office before planning their trip to obtain site-specific closures, such as parks and boat ramps. Fort Worth District lake office contact information can be found on our website at https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/
Officials urge anyone visiting a USACE lake to follow the CDC's guidelines regarding social distancing and remain diligent. CDC guidelines and more information can be found at www.conoravirus.gov.
Visit the Fort Worth District Web site at: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil and social media at: https://about.me/usacefortworth
Frost Bank:
Frost Bank, in a move to protect its customers and employees, temporarily will close the lobbies at its financial centers around Texas at the end of the business day on Friday, March 20. Frost’s 104 motor banks around Texas will be fully staffed and will offer expanded services during their usual business hours for the duration of the lobby shutdowns. In addition, customers always have the option of banking online at frostbank.com, via the Frost app, at any of the bank’s network of 1,200 ATMs around the state, or over the phone at (800) 513-7678.
The lobbies will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. Frost bankers at the affected locations will remain employed, shifting to other locations or helping to staff the motor banks.
Customers can find information about where the motor banks are located, special programs and services offered in light of these challenging times, and updates about the reopening of lobbies at www.frostbank.com/COVID-19. Customers who need additional assistance or who require access to safe deposit boxes should call (800) 513-7678 to make arrangements. Access to commercial banking services, private banking, investments and insurance will continue by phone and through the Frost app and website.
“This is a decision that we made only after a lot of consultation and preparation,” Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green said. “We know this will inconvenience some of our customers, and we’re sorry about that. But Frost customers know that we always will do what’s right, and during a situation like this, the right thing to do is to keep our customers, our employees and our communities healthy, and to keep Frost a safe, sound place to do business.
“Bank customers will continue to receive full banking services through our motor banks, call center and technology,” Green continued. “We stand ready to complete transactions and provide services, because our 152 years of serving customers have taught us that people need us the most when times are most challenging.”
