Announcements for Tuesday, March 17
38 & Vine is following recommendations from the federal government and the CDC to limit the gathering of more than ten people by closing their doors to dine-in.
The Fort Worth wine bar will still be offering curbside and delivery options to provide service while limiting the interaction of their guests with any high risk environments. 38 & Vine promises to follow the strictest guidelines for safe cleaning, packaging, and delivery when it comes to their staff.
Current hours include:
Daily Orders and Curbside Pickup Hours: 11 am - 4 pm
Daily Deliveries: Begin at 4 pm for Same Day Delivery on In-Stock Items
Options for purchase are available via their website at https://thirtyeightandvine.com/current-menus/. Guests can also call to make orders and schedule delivery at 682-703-1887.
From Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
The Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announced March 17 that its remaining March and April 2020 are being delayed to for the health and safety of its members and the business community.
The BUILD FW Expo has been rescheduled for June 18, 2020.
The 4th Annual Clay Shoot has been rescheduled for Aug. 7, 2020.
All remaining events scheduled for March have been postponed.
The FWHCC Scholarship application deadline has been extended to April 24, 2020.
“Over the next few days, the FWHCC staff will move to a work arrangement that will allow our team members to maximize telecommuting options. We will ensure that our team has all the tools they need to provide you with the same level of phone and email support that you’ve come to expect. However, we will not be accepting walk-in traffic until further notice,” the chamber said.
Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen postponed
Fromm Texas Dairy Queen:
In accordance with the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to avoid large gatherings for the next eight weeks, Texas Dairy Queen (TDQ) is postponing the March 19th Free Cone Day at all stores across Texas.
TDQ stores remain open and our top priority is to provide a clean, safe place for our fans to enjoy their favorite eats and treats. We are following cleaning and sanitation practices that exceed local, state and government standards.
According to Restaurant Business Magazine, President Trump is looking to turn drive-thrus into a bigger source of the nation’s food supply during the coronavirus outbreak.
TDQ has implemented updated safety procedures that include increasing the frequency of employee handwashing and cleaning of high-contact areas in our restaurants including door handles, pin pads for transactions, condiment and beverage stations, countertops and fan seating areas.
