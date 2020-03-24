TWC Executive Director Ed Serna to host Facebook Live Q&A
Addressing COVID-19 and Unemployment Insurance (UI) Questions
WHAT:
Live discussion of Unemployment Insurance (UI) Process and how TWC is working overtime to help Texans during COVID-19 response
WHO:
TWC Executive Director, Ed Serna
WHEN:
2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020
WHERE:
TWC Facebook Page
Facebook.com/texasworkforcecommission
Online Resources from the National Cowgirl Museum
In the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame made the decision to temporarily close and cancel all events and public programming until further notice following recent information and directive from the City of Fort Worth on enhanced restrictions and closures around the city.
The Museum will continue to support decisions by the Tarrant County Health Department and Fort Worth ISD to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Since visitors cannot visit the Museum, the staff is busy creating a variety of online resources for children and family to enjoy while out of school and social distancing at home, the museum said in a news release.
The Museum has new online educational handouts and other resources for a variety of ages ranging from 3rd-6th grade. Learn how to measure a horse, design your own brand, find out how horses see the world around us, unscramble Western words and find some new favorite books on our booklist.
All of the online resources can be found at www.cowgirl.net/education/resources
as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Enjoy video content on our YouTube channel, as we will be continuing to add engaging activities you can watch from home. Follow the Cowgirl Museum on Pinterest for fun children's activities to partake in while social distancing.
In addition to the online resources, enjoy Cowgirl Museum Story Time on our social media platforms and YouTube during the next few weeks. The Museum will be posting videos of story time about cowgirls, their Honorees and more. Also take a listen to the Museum’s new Spotify station.
Utilize iCivic, an award-winning interactive education website with resources and games to help educate and inspire kids to be civically minded. It was founded by 2002 Cowgirl Honoree Sandra Day O’Connor in 2009.
Visit www.icivics.org
Cowgirl Museum online resources
Cowgirl Museum Story Time
Virtual Videos
Crack the Cowgirl Code
Word Corral
Callin’ the Brand
Honoree Quizzes
Honoree Scavenger Hunt
Honoree activities/ lessons
How to Measure a Horse
How Does a Horse See
Calf Roping Relay
Spotify playlist
YouTube videos
Pinterest online resource board
