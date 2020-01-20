The Fort Worth Show of Antiques, Art & Jewelry – previously known as the Fort Worth Show of Antiques & Art – is adding dozens of new exhibitors March 6-8 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, the organization said in a news release.
The show is under new management, Luxe Events of Naples, Florida, with an eye to rebrand the show with a higher caliber of exhibitors and merchandise, the release said.
The show will kick off with an opening night preview party hosted by the National Cowgirl Museum the evening of March 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. where guests will enjoy champagne and hors d'oeuvres
With over 100 exhibitors presenting antiques, art, furniture, jewelry, rugs, glass, textiles, and silver, the show has a particularly strong tradition of mid-century modern finds and unique treasures from around the world, the news release said.
“The Fort Worth Show deserves the national platform that Luxe Events can offer. With over 30 years of antique show management experience from Miami to Baltimore to New York to Las Vegas, Andrea Canady is uniquely qualified to take the Fort Worth Show to the next level – plus, she is deeply gifted with integrity, with a vision for revitalizing our industry and with a commitment to do the hands-on hard work with a strong staff and dealer team,” says outgoing Show Director Jan Orr-Harter who has owned the show since 2009.
Canady has curated the show to appeal both to longtime visitors and a new generation of treasure hunters. Incorporating dealers with price ranges that cater to all types of collectors is key, some mixing mid-century modern and contemporary art with the traditional antiques offerings, the news release said.
Fort Worth Show of Antiques, Art & Jewelry
March 6-8, 2020
Will Rogers Memorial Center
3400 Burnett-Tandy Drive, Fort Worth
GENERAL SHOW HOURS:
Friday March 6 – 10 am-7 pm
Friday Happy Hour Party – 4 pm-7 pm
Saturday March 7 – 10 am-7 pm
Sunday March 8 – 10 am-5 pm
$10 admission (good for all three days).
Opening Night Preview
National Cowgirl Museum
1720 Gendy St.
Wednesday, March 5, 2020
$75 Ticket
To purchase general admission or opening night preview tickets visit WWW.FORTWORTHSHOW.COM
Parking Refund for Carpools of 3
Sponsored by: The Mercantile
Antiques • Decor • Fashion
https://www.the-mercantile.com
