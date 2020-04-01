Ask, and ye shall receive - or rather, they shall receive. In this case, "they" are the folks at Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex, in response to a challenge put out by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams.
Last Friday, Williams announced he would donate up to $2,500 to Mission Arlington/Mission Metroplex for the first 100 photos residents uploaded to the city’s Facebook page featuring a to-go order or a delivery order purchased from an Arlington restaurant. Hundreds of submissions started pouring in, a heartwarming display of love for businesses, and for a long-serving charitable organization helping the community’s most vulnerable.
“As a small businessman myself, I know these are tough times, but I’m overwhelmed by the positive response to this initiative and extremely grateful for so many residents answering the call with kindness and a big heart,” Williams said.
Williams' challenge was only the beginning. Jim Spaniolo, former president of the University of Texas at Arlington, joined with his wife Sue in matching the donation for a total of $5,000 to help the cause.
Help is still needed as the battle against the Coronavirus continues, however. Visit www.arlingtontx.gov/coronavirus to learn more about how you can support Arlington restaurants or find small business assistance information.
