Arlington Museum Of Art Eat Your Art Out Event
The Arlington Museum of Art’s sweetest event – the third annual Eat Your ART Out – will be held at the Arlington Museum of Art Feb. 27 from 7 pm – 9 pm.
As guests enter the main gallery, they will be met with more than a dozen confectionery masterpieces provided by local establishments.
Guests also can chose among charcuterie from Inspirations Catering, a sushi bar featuring two chefs from Piranha Killer Sushi, and wine, coffee, and champagne from Urban Alchemy Coffee + Wine Bar.
Award-winning musician Billy Herzig will provide live music.
AMA will recognize long time museum supporter Sam Mahrouq and name its three mezzanine galleries in his honor.
“The museum is thrilled to commemorate its relationship with the Mahrouq family and looks forward to a continuation of this relationship in the future,” AMA Board President Chris Hightower said in a news release.
“The evening is designed for people from the art community and North Texas to interact with a selection of the best culinary artists in the state, but it is also an opportunity for art lovers to support Arlington’s one and only art museum,” said AMA Executive Director Brian White.
Individual tickets are $100 each and table sponsorships (which include 10 tickets) are $1,000.
To reserve tickets or to become a sponsor visit: https://www.arlingtonmuseum.org/eat-your-art-out
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.