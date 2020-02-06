Jennifer Casler Price, curator of Asian, African, and Ancient American art, will present a free lecture titled "In the Realm of Gods and Men: The Art and Architecture of Ancient Greece" on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 12:30 p.m., in the Piano Pavilion Auditorium of the Kimbell Art Museum.
Admission to the lecture is free and no reservations are required.
The ancient Greeks produced remarkable monuments of architecture, sculpture and painting: majestic temples dedicated to the gods, masterpieces of classical sculpture and a rich tradition of pictorial narrative art in the form of Attic vase painting.
Since antiquity, their achievements in art and architecture have elicited great admiration and continue to fascinate visitors to Greece, from the fabled palace of King Minos at Knossos, on Crete, to Agamemnon's imposing walled city of Mycenae, to the majestic Parthenon and the other temples on the Acropolis in Athens, to astonishingly lifelike statues of bronze and marble and superbly painted vases renowned for their elegance.
In her lecture, Casler Price will trace the Greeks' lasting contributions in the visual arts from the third millennium to the first century B.C., placing them in a historical and cultural context.
Since joining the Kimbell staff in 1993, Casler Price has coordinated exhibitions of Buddhist sculpture, Chinese antiquities, Japanese ukiyo-e painting, Tibetan painting, African sculpture, Maya and Wari art, a retrospective on Louis Kahn and Balenciaga in Black.
For the fall of 2020, she is coordinating the exhibition Queen Nefertari's Egypt. Casler Price has led several Kimbell patron tours throughout Asia, as well as recent tours to Machu Picchu, Greece and Croatia.
Kimbell Art Museum hours:
Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.; closed Mondays. For general information, call 817-332-8451.
Admission to the permanent collection is always FREE.
