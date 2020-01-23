Arts Fifth Avenue will present the 17th annual Django Reinhardt Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 24-26, honoring the life and legacy of the Gypsy guitar genius. It’s three nights of film, food, music and French ambience.
Reinhardt was an important influence on the likes of contemporary guitarists such as Les Paul, Charlie Christian, B.B. King, Jerry Garcia, and Chet Atkins, Arts Fifth Avenue said in a news release.
Paul called him “the greatest guitar player that ever lived” and Duke Ellington declared Reinhardt the only non-American to make an impact on jazz, the release said.
2020 PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
FRIDAY/JAN. 24
Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Documentary film and a taste of French cuisine
8 p.m.: Music by La Pompe
SATURDAY/JAN. 25
Doors Open at 6:30 p.m.
7 p.m.: Documentary film and a taste of French cuisine
8 p.m.: Music by Gypsy Moon and Marcelo Berestovy’s Groupe de Musique
SUNDAY/JAN. 26:
Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
6 p.m.: Documentary film and a taste of French cuisine
7 p.m.: Music by Kim Platko’s Jazz Manouche with Ginny Mac and
Deux Basses: Drew Phelps and Francie Meaux Jeaux
The ticket price includes a taste of Country French cuisine and other concessions are available by donation.
Admission is $25 per night – $60 for a three-night ticket – and can be purchased through the organization’s website, www.artsfifthavenue.org or by calling (817) 923-9500.
About Django Reinhardt:
Born Jan. 23, 1910, in Liverchies, Belgium, the “Gypsy Jazz King” grew up in a Manouche Gypsy caravan, a group medieval in their beliefs and distrustful of modern science. Reinhardt grew up in this world of contradictions, one foot in the bustling big city of Paris and the other in the age-old life of the nomadic gypsy.
Though born into poverty, he had the soul of a nobleman and this natural elegance of bearing and attitude expressed itself in his music.
In 1928, his trailer caught fire and he was severely burned; two fingers on his left hand were seared together. Despite all odds, he was able to play guitar again as he invented a new chord technique to allow him to play with only two fingers.
He died May 16, 1953, of a massive brain hemorrhage at age 43. But his legacy lives on today, especially at Art Fifth Avenue in January.
ARTS FIFTH AVENUE
1628 5th Ave.
Fort Worth 76104
(817) 923-9500
