Emma Leigh Petermeier was born at 12:01 a.m. on January 1 at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. The healthy girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces and is the first child for Emily and Austin Petermeier of Arlington.
Dr. Heather Havener delivered Methodist’s Baby New Year of 2020. The new parents received a Methodist Mansfield gift basket and a new baby book to help Emma Leigh get a head start on reading as part of the Read to Me Program. All babies born at Methodist Mansfield receive a baby book provided by the hospital, Mansfield Sunrise Rotary, and Mansfield ISD.
There was also a bit of a competition with the Methodist hospital in Richardson. There was a race for the Baby New Year title at Methodist Richardson Medical Center, with three moms in a tight competition, but with a single push, Kendle Castillo won when baby Avery was born at 8:40 a.m. She was 3 weeks early, but weighed in at a healthy 7 pounds, 6 ounces.
