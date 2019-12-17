Beerhead Bar & Eatery is set to enter the Texas market in the spring of 2020 with a location in Plano.
Beerhead's first Texas franchise location will open at 5805 Preston Road in Plano. It will be owned and operated by cousins Ashish and Anthony Patel. The cousins were introduced to Beerhead from Ashish's cousin, Krupal Patel, the Schaumburg, Illinois' Beerhead owner. The 4,300 square foot location will include a stage for live music, and an expansive patio complete with modern cantilever garage doors and fire pits. The restaurant is the first of three that will open in the state under the agreement.
"Knowing and appreciating the brand early on, we are looking forward to bringing Beerhead Bar & Eatery into Texas for the first time," said Ashish Patel. "We are extremely excited to partner with Texas breweries and bring the North Texas flair we all love into our location. Seeing the success of my cousin in the Chicago area, we hope to mimic that in Texas."
"Looking back on the growth of Beerhead in 2019, I am looking forward to the leaps and bounds our brand is making for the new year with our new rewards program and menu refresh," said Greg Goodrich, Co-Founder of Beerhead Bar & Eatery, "We are excited to reach a new customer base in the state of Texas and are looking forward to see what the new year will bring. We will continue to grow our brand with a mix of new corporate and franchise locations."
Beerhead offers a relaxed, fun atmosphere where guests can try an array of American craft beers and spirits, including selections from around the world, served by a highly trained and knowledgeable staff. Each Beerhead location will feature hundreds of local and American craft beer choices in its wide selection, as well as brunch, lunch and dinner casual dining.
Founded in 2012 under the original name of The Beer Market, Beerhead is an emerging American craft beer bar that marries the appeal of offering a rotating selection of more than 400 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, spirits, wine, and other locally sourced beverages and food offerings in a contemporary, yet timeless atmosphere complete with live music and communal tables. Beerhead began franchising in 2015 in an effort to expand its favorite local beer bar vibe to other communities, breweries and distilleries. Beerhead has locations in Ohio, Michigan and other locations. For more information, visit http://beerheadbar.com
