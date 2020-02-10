If you’re a good P1, you already know this.
But with the Old Grey Wolf, better known as Mike Rhyner, now gone, Dallas’ KTCK/Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket have had to make some changes in their afternoon drive program.
Popular longtime midday talk show host Bob Sturm, of Bob and Dan or BaD Radio, moves from middays on The Ticket to co-host the station’s afternoon drive show “The Hardline” with current afternoon drive host Corby Davidson. Sturm steps up to the role following the retirement of former co-host, Rhyner, while Danny Balis continues in his role as show producer. “The Hardline” airs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sturm joined the Ticket in 1999 and has been the co-host of “BaD Radio” weekdays from noon-3 p.m. with co-host Dan McDowell since 2000. “BaD Radio” recently completed its 5000th show and has consistently been ranked #1 during that run of shows.
In addition to the afternoon drive move, current “BaD Radio” producer Jake Kemp has been promoted and will now co-host “BaD Radio” with Dan McDowell. McDowell and Kemp have been with The Ticket since 2000 and 2009, respectively. Kemp for many years lived in Fort Worth, but recently moved to Northeast Tarrant County. He also recently attempted to eat three pizzas in three hours but failed.
Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Dallas/Houston, and Dallas Market Manager said: “Bob Sturm has earned the trust and following from our listeners for over 20 years and is one of the finest sports talk talents in America. This move made perfect sense and we are excited to entertain our listeners with the new afternoon drive team of Bob Sturm and Corby Davidson, and with Jake Kemp and Dan McDowell for BaD Radio in middays.”
“Our station lost an absolute icon in Mike Rhyner to retirement and we must all pull together to bridge that gap,” said Sturm, better known as Sports Sturm. “I am honored to join forces with The Hardline’s Corby Davidson and Danny Balis to see what we can dream up from 3-7pm and we can’t wait to get to our mighty challenge. Dan McDowell and Jake Kemp will make a fantastic duo themselves from Noon to 3. Dan McDowell is the closest friend I might ever find in this business and I owe him an immeasurable debt.”
“I am very excited to have Bob Sturm join us from 3 to 7,” said Davidson. “I don’t need to rattle off his credentials; he is money, plain and simple. He’s been a great friend over the past two decades and now I can’t wait for him to add to the wildly successful tradition of The Hardline on the Ticket. We are going to have a blast!”
