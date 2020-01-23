NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A historic New Orleans brewery that's been shuttered since Hurricane Katrina will officially reopen in a new location this weekend.
Dixie Brewery plans to hold a grand opening Saturday, news outlets reported.
It originally opened in 1907. Floods and looting after the hurricane contributed to its closure, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
The new facility is open to the public and boasts a bar, cafe, outdoor space, museum and games. The brewery will also offer tours showing parts of the production process, according to news outlets.
The brewery has created jobs for more than 40 people, WVUE-TV reported. The general manager said he hopes the facility becomes a landmark for people visiting New Orleans.
"I mean, if you go to Café Du Monde for a beignet, you have to come to Dixie for a beer," Jim Birch said.
