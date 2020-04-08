Catholic Charities Fort Worth is soliciting help including financial support in spreading the word about how people can help as the organization continues to serve the local community working through the COVID-19 crisis, the organization said in a news release.
A recent uptick in calls, coupled with the expectation that there will be more calls in the days and weeks ahead, show the most common needs expressed by clients:
– Increased job loss (layoffs and furloughs)
– Reduced wages and need for strategic financial assistance (rent and utilities)
– Childcare issues (unable to work when schools are closed)
– School/degree completion issues
– Transportation issues
– Need for laptops and computers for education and kids schooling
– Needs for WIFI access to work or complete school
The organization said its case management services is working with 1,200 individuals and families. That does not include clients in several large branches of services in terms of transportation, immigration services, and more, Catholic Charities said.
“We anticipate the need to serve 7,000 clients by way of calls, specific assistance, case management, distribution of gift cards, and more. increased capacity to serve is dependent on community support: leveraging government relief funding, grants from foundations, and contributions for corporations and individuals,” the organization said.
The organization said it needs additional unrestricted funding for direct client needs.
The news release also said that electronic gift cards are among the tools its case managers to use in helping families navigate this crisis.
“Walmart and Target Gift cards valued at $50 are most appreciated, we need approximately $6,000 worth of gift cards in total,” the news release said.
“While most of our employees are not physically present on our respective sites in Fort Worth, Colleyville, and Arlington, we are still taking calls and organizing virtual meetings. We have employees and volunteers staffing the phone lines and will continue to grow these efforts over the coming weeks,” the organization said.
To refer someone for assistance: 817-534-0814.
Catholic Charities staff will be working to solve for limited financial assistance and long-term case management needs and will be happy to direct calls to community partners if the organization is unable to provide assistance.
Other resources include:
https://www.catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/covid-help
https://www.catholiccharitiesfortworth.org/covid-community-resources
– FWBP Staff
