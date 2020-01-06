abode systems, a leader in DIY smart home security, today announces the abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera, a versatile video camera developed in direct response to demand for robust indoor/outdoor and front door video protection. Modular by design, the new abode camera can be used indoors and outdoors and can be deployed using a number of included mounts to optimize installation flexibility and provide intelligent video coverage wherever customers need it most.

abode Outdoor/Indoor Smart Camera