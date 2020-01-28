The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will present an ensemble of exceptional chamber music artists in a concert titled “Regal Passions” led by Artistic Director Gary Levinson Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.
The title refers to the passion of the three works on this program, which all exhibit a nobility bordering on restraint, the Chamber Music Society said in a news release.
The concert will be preceded by the popular Pre-Concert Conversations beginning at 1:15 pm also in the auditorium.
Opening the concert is Beethoven’s Piano Trio No. 7, Op. 97 “Archduke” composed in 1811 and named for its dedicatee, Archduke Rudolf of Austria. The two other works include Piano Quartet in A minor, Op. 67 by Turina and Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 87 by Dvořák.
Levinson is now serving his sixth year for the society, a tenure marked by a growth in concert attendance and funding for the series and education programs, the news release said.
Levinson is currently the Senior Principle Associate Concert Master for the Dallas Symphony. Levinson performs on an Antonio Stradivari violin crafted in 1726 made available for his use by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.
Toby Appel has appeared in viola recital and concerto performances throughout North and South America, Europe, and the Far East. This is his first appearance in the Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth series.
Cellist Bion Tsang is internationally recognized as one of the outstanding instrumentalists of his generation. As a chamber musician, Tsang has collaborated with such artists as violinists Pamela Frank, Jaime Laredo, violist Michael Tree, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and pianist Leon Fleisher.
Pianist Orion Weiss is one of the most sought-after soloists in his generation of young American musicians, the organization said in the news release. As a chamber musician, Weiss performs regularly with violinists Augustin Hadelich, William Hagen, and James Ehnes; the pianist, Shai Wosner; and the cellist Juli Albers.
Parking is free at the museum. Guests are invited to come early and enjoy lunch in the Museum Café.
Tickets are available by calling (817) 877-3003, online at www.chambermusicFW.org, and at the door. Single ticket prices are $5-$40. Special family rates are also available on request.
More information: www.chambermusicFW.org
