Children in Fort Worth will soon have a place to energize their minds and bodies with yoga.
Fort Worth’s first-ever children’s yoga studio, Nanda Yoga, is opening this February in the Cultural District.
The studio will be located inside the Shop Small The Collective site at 3608 Pershing Avenue.
Nanda Yoga will offer yoga classes, parent workshops, and other services for children aged six weeks to 18 years old.
Nanda Yoga was named a top 10 finalists at the 2019 Fort Worth Business Plan Competition.
The yoga studio concept is the brainchild of Fort Worth-native Kate Garrett Murphy, who formerly served as a Child Life Specialist at Cook Children’s Medical Center.
As a certified 200RYT yoga instructor, Murphy founded Nanda Yoga in 2018. She started by hosting pop-up children’s yoga classes featured at various special events, neighborhood gatherings, community parks, and private functions throughout the city.
Nanda Yoga formed various partnerships with many local schools, museums, and nonprofit organizations, like the Botanical Research Institute of Texas, Fort Worth Public Library, and Mi Casita. It provided yoga classes and workshops to students and visitors of the organizations and schools.
Murphy, however, did not stop there.
“Bringing a dedicated children’s yoga studio to Fort Worth has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Murphy said.
The new permanent on-site location will offer 25 classes per week, each created specifically to cater to the needs of children of various age groups.
From stretching, strength-building, breathing and singing exercises to classes building and maintaining emotions, relationship, awareness and body coordination, Nanda Yoga will focus on a host of different children's needs.
“Nanda Yoga will be a place where families and children can build strength, flexibility, coordination, and body awareness through playful yoga poses, games, stories, mindfulness, art, music, and sensory activities, all in a non-competitive, inclusive and positive environment,” Murphy said.
