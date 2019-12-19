Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced Dec. 19 that it's testing a new restaurant design.
The new design will be trialed in four new restaurants of the following types: an urban store front, a standalone restaurant with a Chipotlane and an endcap unit with a Chipotlane, in Chicago, Cincinnati, and two locations in Phoenix. So if you’re one of the chain’s sometimes cultish fans, you’ll have to head to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport for a taste of the new concept.
Additionally, the new restaurant design will be trialed in two retrofits in Newport Beach and San Diego. As part of its stage gate process, Chipotle will assess the performance of each restaurant for transactions, guest feedback, and ability to incorporate future menu innovations, among other metrics, before determining which design will roll out nationally.
With Chipotle's digital business increasing in size to $1 billion dollars, new in-restaurant features are being installed to increase convenience for customers and delivery drivers alike. Walk-up windows and premium placement for digital built in pick-up portals will allow customers to receive their food more efficiently than ever.
"By better suiting our restaurants to accommodate the digital business, we're able to finalize orders more effectively and provide a better overall experience for our guests," said Curt Garner, Chief Technology Officer.
The new restaurant design will emulate Chipotle's commitment to transparency. Open views and front row seating provide direct lines of sight into the kitchen, where crew members hand prepare fresh food with real ingredients every day. The openness of this design will aim to increase communication and foster a sense of community with the restaurants. Additionally, bottled beverages will be more accessible with a customer-facing reach in cooler built into the serving line.
"While we are staying true to Chipotle's heritage, we are also excited to integrate new, innovative physical features into the restaurant that complement our growing digital business," said Tabassum Zalotrawala, Chief Development Officer of Chipotle. "Our eco-friendly, natural aesthetic and locally sourced approach to this design builds on our strong brand values and mission of cultivating a better world." WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM
