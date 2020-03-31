NEW YORK (AP) — CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but promised to continue doing his show from the basement of his home.
Cuomo, who did his 9 p.m. (Eastern time) show remotely Monday, said he's had fever, chills and shortness of breath.
"I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina," he tweeted, in a reference to his wife.
Cuomo's older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been one of the most visible political figures during the pandemic, and appeared on his brother's show remotely on Monday.
The governor discussed his younger brother during his daily press briefing Tuesday morning.
"He's a really, sweet beautiful guy, and he's my best friend," the governor said of his brother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.