Amid today’s changing environment, grocery stores across the country are experiencing a shortage of essential food products.
Farmer Bros. Co. – a national coffee roaster, wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products that calls Northlake home – is opening its warehouse this weekend, March 21-22. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday, Farmer Brothers will be hosting a Warehouse Community Sale in its parking lot, located at 2016 Farmer Brothers Drive in Northlake.
During the warehouse sale, Farmer Brothers will be offering products such as coffee, tea and baking mixes.
From their news release:
Everything will be set up in the parking lot, so all you have to do is drive up, select your products, pay, and go. You won’t even have to get out of your car! Farmer Brothers will be accepting cash, check and credit cards. This is a rain or shine event.
WHAT: Farmer Brothers is hosting a Warehouse Community Sale with products such as coffee, tea and baking mixes.
WHEN: This weekend, March 21-22, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 2016 Farmer Brothers Drive
Northlake, TX 76262
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.