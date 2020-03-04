Conductor Carl Topilow and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Present “Oh, What a Night”
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of world-renowned conductor Carl Topilow, presents a program of Broadway show-stoppers March 6-8, 2020. Topilow and the orchestra will be joined by acclaimed tenor, Connor Bogart.
Performed in the Bass Performance Hall, “Oh, What a Night” is a special program designed for die-hard Broadway fans that promises fun and entertainment for all. The orchestra will perform selections from Chicago, The Music Man, West Side Story, Ragtime, Grease, Les Misérables, and, of course, Jersey Boys for a memorable night of favorite show tunes.
Topilow is music director and conductor for three different orchestras, including the Cleveland Pops Orchestra, National Repertory Orchestra, the Firelands Symphony Orchestra.
He has run the Cleveland Institute of Music’s conducting program for 37 years.
Oh, he’ll also perform clarinet solos.
Friday, March 6 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 pm
Sunday, March 8 at 2 pm
Bass Performance Hall
525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Tickets and more information:
