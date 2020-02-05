T BONE BURNETT HONORED
In lieu of his return home to keynote the annual Visit Fort Worth meeting on Feb. 14, the Fort Worth City Council honored the musical great at its meeting Feb. 4 with a ceremonial renaming of St. Louis Avenue between E. Vickery Boulevard and W. Broadway Avenue.
Burnett is an Academy Award winner, Golden Globe winner, British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award winner, and 13-time Grammy Award winner.
He was born in St. Louis but was raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Paschal High School. He is one of the most celebrated creative voices from Fort Worth and his accomplishments have elevated recognition for the city.
"His Grammy and Academy awards are just part of his legacy in film and music," said Mitch Whitten, Executive Vice President of Visit Fort Worth. "This is a tradition you see along some sections of Broadway in New York City.
"It’s a fitting street. In his youth, T Bone was greatly inspired by the music he purchased at Record Town, which has relocated to this street. We appreciate the warm response from surrounding property owners."
Burnett has produced his own albums, but is perhaps best known for his work on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack that raised the profile of Bluegrass music. He has worked with artists such as Elton John, Leon Russell, Elvis Costello, Los Lobos, Roy Orbison, B.B. King, Robert Plant, Allison Krauss, Spinal Tap, Greg Allman and Fort Worth’s own Betty Buckley.
