Country Day puts Fort Worth first during COVID-19
Although the Fort Worth Country Day (FWCD) campus is closed and classes have moved online, FWCD students, parents, faculty and administration are making conscious efforts to give back to the local Fort Worth community during this great time of need due to COVID-19, the school said in a news release.
FWCD’s science department recently collected unused science supplies and equipment from FWCD’s Upper School science labs and classrooms and donated them to Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth. More than 230 medical goggles, aprons, face shields, and gloves were collected and donated.
In addition, FWCD’s Middle School has launched “The Fairy Project,” in which funds budgeted for in-person activities have been reallocated to buying gift cards to local businesses and providing them to hardworking Middle School teachers. Each day, three different teachers are surprised via Zoom “drop-ins” and honored with a $25 gift card.
Lastly, in honor of FWCD’s Founders’ Day on March 6, the FWCD community collected donations to benefit four local nonprofit organizations, including:
– Dog food and dog toys for The Saving Hope Foundation – School supplies for Breakthrough Fort Worth – Books for Como Community Center – Clorox cleaning wipes for ACH Child and Family Services “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: the Fort Worth Country Day community has a true, genuine spirit of generosity, always seeking out meaningful ways to help make a difference in the Fort Worth community,” said Eric Lombardi, head of school at FWCD. “As local businesses, organizations, and even entire industries across the region suffer dramatic closures and losses because of COVID-19, our teachers, students and administration are banding together to lend a helping hand to those in need during this great time of uncertainty. I take great pride in witnessing this joy and dedication to serving others and ‘flying higher.’ ”
– FWBP Staff
