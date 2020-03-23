On the Border:
With county and city officials mandating restaurant and bar closures, On the Border is further helping the cause to turn dining into take-out orders.
On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has begun offering discounts on its pickup and to-go orders.
Starting Monday, guests who place their order online will receive $10 off their purchases of $35 or more, the Mexican restaurant chain announced.
To receive the discount at the time of ordering, guests must enter code: 10OFF352GO
On the Border has about 10 restaurant locations in Tarrant County.
The discount offer will last through March 29.
From Pie Five Pizza:
Pie Five Pizza is now offering several specials for pickup, curbside or delivery where available. Starting today, guests can get any of these three deals:
One-topping personal pizza for $5.
Large two-topping pizza for $9.99.
Free delivery for orders over $15 through March 31.
