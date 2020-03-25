To celebrate the opening of a new store in South Fort Worth/Crowley, Andy’s Frozen Custard is offering $2 one-topping sundaes at all of its locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area from 11 a.m.to 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. One-topping sundaes are normally $3.99. The new South Fort Worth/Crowley store, 5328 McPherson Blvd., is the 14th in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Drive-thru and walk-up service windows are available. For more information, visit eatandys.com
Cowboy Chicken is offering $5 off any family meal every Wednesday night at all of its locations, including Fort Worth. With the discount, family meals are $20 and include a whole chicken, twice baked potatoes, green beans, baked mac and cheese and rolls. For more information and to order online, visit cowboychicken.com.
Send Daily Dish news to mrichter@bizpress.net
