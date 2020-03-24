Many local restaurants are offering curbside pickup and free delivery of meals during the mandatory restriction on dining in. But some are offering innovative to-go options that include fixed-price family meals, gift cards with purchase and discount deals. Some restaurant owners and operators are donating at least part of their proceeds to help laid-off wait-staff and other hourly employees.
These specials include:
• Chef John Bonnell is offering a family meal for $40 for four people at Waters Restaurant in downtown Fort Worth, 301 Main St., and Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, 4259 Bryant Irvin Road. A different meal is available each day beginning at 4 p.m. The daily includes an entrée such as fajitas or seared chicken breast and include sides and dessert. No need to order ahead just show up early because meals typically sell out in 45 minutes. Visit facebook.com/ChefJonBonnell for details on daily meal.
• Chef Tim Love and the management team from his restaurant group are offering heat and serve meals for $150 to help support his charity operation to feed people in need during the COVID19 outbreak. The Bring Home Love meal pack includes 16 meals or four per person for a family. Free delivery is available in Fort Worth, Denton and Southern Denton County Meal packs may also be picked up between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Love’s catering site, 713 N. Main in Fort Worth. Free meals are served from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at Love’s catering site at. Meal offerings include mac-and-cheese and pulled pork. cheftimlove.com.
• Brand & Bird at 640 Taylor St., is offering daily family style meals ranging from $8 to $10 per person. Selection changes daily. Curbside pickup is available. For more information, visit branchbirdfw.com
• Genghis Grill is offering family meals at participating locations. Meals for two are available for $20 and meals for four are $30. Meals include entrée, rice and choice of an appetizer. Call ahead to order. genghisgrill.com.
For more information on local restaurant specials and updates, check www.fortworth.com/coronavirus/restaurant-updates.
