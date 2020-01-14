Coffee and donut stop Dunkin' has launched a special plant-based sandwich, in collaboration with a certain plant aficionado – Snoop Dogg.
On Jan. 13, the inimitable partners introduced The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich! that features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut, which was the rapper's idea.
"When I got the chance to work at Dunkin' for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," Snoop Dogg said in a press release. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so [on Monday] we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide."
The plant patty is the creation of California-based Beyond Meat Inc. The company has been at the forefront of a growing trend of creating environmentally conscious plant-based items that could substitute meat products.
McDonald's has also partnered with Beyond Meat to offer its lab-grown meat and plant patties at several restaurants in Canada.
Dunkin' had initially launched its Beyond Sausage Sandwich in November 2019. Most, if not all, Dunkin' locations in the Fort Worth area have been serving the sandwich for more than a month now.
Snoop Dogg is an ambassador and an investor at Beyond Meat.
The new, Snoop Dogg-inspired sandwich, however, is available for a limited time. The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich is available for one week only. Dunkin' said the customers can order the sandwich at the front counter or drive-thru at participating Dunkin' shops nationwide from Jan. 13 through Jan. 19.
Dunkin' locations at Hurst, Haltom City and Arlington are not offering the new sandwich, as of Tuesday morning.
Dunkin' is hosting Beyond Bash on Friday, Jan 24 and Saturday, Jan. 25, when customers can enjoy a free sample of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. The program will be held at participating restaurants across the U.S.
