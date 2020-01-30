More chef-crafted meals are coming to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
Dallas-based Eatzi's Market & Bakery will expand operations with a new location to open in the airport's Terminal F.
Eatzi's is a European style market that features chef-crafted meals prepared from scratch in an open, exhibition kitchen.
DFW Airport is currently constructing the $3 billion Terminal F, which is scheduled to open in 2025.
Menu highlights include a “create your own” sandwich and salad bar, grab-n-go deli trays, packaged cured meats and aged cheeses, a café offering coffee, lattes and Eatzi’s famous teas, the Chef’s Corner packed with gourmet meals for the taking and a selection of craft beer and wine.
“Expanding into the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is a strategic way to introduce Eatzi’s high quality, customizable meals to a broader market without leaving our Texas roots,” Eatzi’s CEO Adam Romo said in a statement.
Philip J. Romano initially started the food concept in Dallas' Oak Lawn in 1996. At present, Eatzi's operates six locations across North Texas, including one each in Fort Worth and Grapevine.
The new airport location will take up to 2,500 square feet of space, a miniature version of Eatzi's typical 5,500 to 10,000 square feet concepts.
“Our chef-prepared meals can be enjoyed by travelers looking for a convenient, gourmet meal in between flights or those picking up food for their drive home," Romo said. "It is a perfect fit for our brand—offering travelers a variety of quality and quick meals.”
