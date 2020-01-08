Equestrians with disabilities will be back in the saddle a few days before the start of this year's Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
The Chisholm Challenge is scheduled to take place from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15 at the John Justin Arena.
About 200 equestrians with disabilities will take part in the annual horse show that aims to showcase the athletes' abilities.
The riders will compete in events such as reining, western pleasure, western horsemanship, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation, trail and showmanship.
The competition will start with an American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and National Snaffle Bit Association dual-sanctioned show, scheuled at 10 a.m. on Jan. 13.
Professional trainer and National Reining Horse Association judge, Mark Miller of Dennis, Texas, will perform an exhibition at 1 p.m.
The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo donated the venue, John Justin Arena, and several other amenities for the competition to take place.
Those placing during competition will receive Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Chisholm Challenge rosettes. First-place division winners will receive a custom Gist Silversmiths belt buckle.
Riders from 16 local therapeutic horseback riding organizations are participating in the competition.
The participating organizations are – AllStar Equestrian, Amy's Wish for Wings, Born 2 Be, Equest, Mane Gait, New Hope Therapeutic Riding, Pinnacle Equestrian, Riding Unlimited, Stable Strides Farm, Stars and Strides, STEPS with Horses, Victory Therapy Center, Wings of Hope, Texas Therapeutic Riding Center and Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center.
