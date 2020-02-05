After considerable success from their first venture, a former Dallas Cowboys player and his wife have opened a second cafe.
Former defensive back Charlie Williams and his wife, Sharonda Williams, are the franchisees of the newest Nestle Toll House Café by Chip location in Mansfield.
The new cafe is located at 1574 E. Broad St. in the Shops at Broad Manor development.
The husband and wife duo operates another Nestle Toll House Cafe location in the College Park Center at UT-Arlington. The Arlington location opened in November.
“After 25 years in the corporate world, my wife decided it was time to try something new,” Charlie Williams said.
Sharonda Williams had visited a Nestle Toll Cafe by Chip location and pretty soon decided they wanted to franchise with the brand.
"She fell in love with the cookies immediately, and we know all of our guests will too," Charlie Williams said. "We’re really excited to open the second café in Mansfield, and we look forward to opening more cafés in the future.”
Alongside handcrafted coffee drinks, the cafe offers baked cookies, customized cookie cakes and a wide assortment of baked confections. Food items like wraps, flatbreads and panini sandwiches, as well as sweet and savory crepes are also available at the cafe.
There are now 38 Toll House Cafe by Chip locations in Texas. In Fort Worth, there are one each at Sundance Square and The Stockyard
The Williams plans to open three more locations.
Chosen in the third round (95th overall) of the 1995 NFL Draft by the Cowboys, Charlie Williams played for the team from 1995-2000, earning a ring for playing in Super Bowl 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.