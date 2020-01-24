More than 5 million students in the United States are using electronic cigarettes and vaping, according to the recent survey conducted by the Food and Drug Administration. Studies show that more than 1-in-4 high school students have used e-cigarettes.
Within recent years, the e-cigarette usage among teens has doubled, leading to a nationwide epidemic. E-cigarette usage and vaping in the last couple years has been linked to multiple deaths and hospitalizations resulting from serious respiratory, heart and cancer-related illnesses.
The Fort Worth ISD and its Council of PTAs is partnering with the American Heart Association, Fort Worth SPARC and State Rep. Nicole Collier (D-Fort Worth) to host two community discussions about this epidemic and its impact on youth. Two free anti-vaping panel discussions are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, January 28 and 29.
Medical professionals, state officials and students are among panelists slated to discuss vaping effects, how to detect e-cigarette devices and usage and talk about the epidemic with teens, at the two anti-vaping events:
Tuesday, January 28
• Tarrant County PTA Presidents Discussion, 5:30-7 p.m., Fort Worth Professional Development Center, 3150 McCart Ave.
• Panelists include: Dr. Kathleen Powderly, Dr. Tracy Barnett, Rep. Collier and FWISD student Anna Carey
• Click here to register to attend.
Wednesday, January 29
• Tarrant County Anti-Vaping School Event, 10 a.m.-noon, I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, 1411 I.M. Terrell Circle South.
• Panelists include: nationally acclaimed toxicologist Dr. Peter Stout, Rep. Collier and FWISD student Anna Carey
• The discussion is being streamed live via the Fort Worth ISD Facebook page.
“The community dialogues are part of a larger effort driven by the American Heart Association to begin conversations about e-cigarette use among youth,” wrote officials with the American Heart Association in a recent statement. “The Association is leading community dialogue sessions across the country to bring students, parents, legislators, educators, community members and health organizations together to shed light on this issue and make a local plan to fight this rapidly growing epidemic.”
An e-cigarette is a battery powered device that delivers nicotine and flavorings to its user in the form of aerosol. Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol. Studies show that vaping impacts teenage brain development and causes serious respiratory illnesses that could lead to death.
For more information on e-cigarettes and its effect, visit https://e-cigarettes.surgeongeneral.gov/
