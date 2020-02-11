If you're looking for a date this Valentine's there's one waiting at the Fort Worth Animal Shelter.
And nothing warms the heart, or the feet, more than a four-legged companion curled up next to us while reading a book or watching a movie.
The shelter is offering temporary dog adoptions Friday and Saturday, with the hope being these could lead to permanent adoptions. Dates, er, dogs can be picked up Friday between 3-6 p.m. Friday.
Officials cite that studies have shown even one night away from the shelter decreases stress in dogs, increasing their adoptability.
While picking up the dog, folks can get questions answered by staff, along with having a little time to get acquainted with their animal of choice. Those who take a pet home will also receive a leash, bag of food, and will be asked to fill out a report card for shelter staff concerning the experience.
It is also advised to leave your current pet at home, as the shelter can be a stressful place. Staff members have plenty of tips to help introduce foster guests into the home.
All animals available for foster adoption are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped, up-to-date on vaccines and on flea/tick preventative.
It’s not necessary to be a current foster or volunteer to participate. Waivers can be signed at time of pickup.
Pets should be picked up from the main shelter location: Chuck Silcox Adoption Center, 4900 Martin St.
VALENTINE'S SURPRISE FROM PETCO
Earlier this week, the staff at four local animal welfare organizations were surprised with over $400,000 in grant investments from the Petco Foundation.
The Humane Society of North Texas and Dallas Animal Services each received $150,000, Arlington Animal Services was awarded $35,000, and City of Fort Worth Animal Care and Control was granted $75,000 to help local pets in need.
The surprise celebration was part of the more than $10 million in grant investments that the Petco Foundation has committed to animal welfare organizations across the country.
"These funds will be used to help the most at-risk pets that enter our shelter," said Susan Gulig, President of the Humane Society of North Texas. "HSNT will be able to purchase kennels for our new Cruelty Investigations building, as well as treat pets with medical and behavioral issues so they can find forever homes."
