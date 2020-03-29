The Fort Worth Police Officers Association has been supporting local businesses by purchasing hundreds of bulk meals daily for our police officers in every patrol division.
“We will identify our most vulnerable local restaurants and focus on providing necessary orders to keep them afloat,” according to a letter from Manny R. Ramirez, president of the FWPOA. “The goal of this effort is two-fold: to ensure that our local economy can survive these tumultuous times, and to ensure that our dedicated front-line police officers have at least one good meal as they protect and serve.”
Ramirez said the FWPOA has been purchasing up to 400 meals per day from locally owned businesses since March 20.
“I recognize that some of these businesses are better situated than others to weather this storm, and we want to focus on those who are truly at risk,” Ramirez said in an email to the Fort Worth Business Press. “Just yesterday a restaurant owner told me ‘Y’alls order will keep me in business for another two weeks.’ That response was moving beyond words.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.