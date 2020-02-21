Fort Worth Public Library to host Small Business Saturday event
Representatives from the Fort Worth chapter of SCORE will guide participants on business startups.
Starting a small business can be a huge undertaking, but aspiring entrepreneurs can jumpstart their dreams by attending a special Small Business Saturday event on Feb. 22 at the Fort Worth Public Library Ella Mae Shamblee Branch, 1062 Evans Ave.
From 11 a.m. to noon, representatives from the nonprofit PeopleFund will share resources and information about available small-business loans, business assistance and education. From 1-2:30 p.m., representatives from the Fort Worth SCORE Chapter will guide participants on how to start and develop small businesses.
The Library strives to nurture economic development by fostering opportunities for entrepreneurs in the community. The Small Business Saturday event is free, open to the public and does not require registration.
