Fortress Festival has been postponed over rising worries about COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The music festival was originally scheduled to take place from April 25 to April 26 at Cultural District in Fort Worth.
Major acts like Diplo and Miguel were set to headline the fourth annual Fortress Festival.
"Like all of you, we are devastated by this news, but this is the right decision as the safety of our fans, artists, staff, and community is always our top priority," an official statement from Fostress Festival reads.
Tarrant County, last week, had declared the public health crisis a local disaster. The City of Fort Worth recommended canceling gatherings of 250 or more people until further notice.
As per the new guidelines set by CDC, gatherings of 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed.
Fortress Festival organizers are yet to confirm a rescheduled date for the event.
"Rest assured our full focus and effort is now devoted to creating an alternative scenario that is just as awesome (or even awesomer) than the one we had originally planned for this April," the organizers said. "As soon as we have those details, we will share them with all of you."
