Features Symphonic Masterworks, Thrilling Pops Programs, Renowned Guest Artists, and More
The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra 2020-2021 season will include a bold mix of Classical, Romantic, and 20th century composers, as well as thrilling and varied Pops and Special concerts, the symphony said in a news release.
It will include 30 performances of 10 Symphonic programs, 21 performances of seven Pops programs, three Family programs, and five special one-night-only concerts, including a gala concert featuring world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma.
“The 2020-2021 season will be a transitional year for us as Music Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya moves into his new role as Conductor Laureate, and as we welcome Robert Spano for his first concerts as Principal Guest Conductor,” FWSO President and CEO Keith Cerny said. “For the new season, we will feature several extraordinary guest artists as soloists, and we have also planned programming that showcases the exceptional talents of the musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.”
The season will include performances of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 6 and No. 7, Mozart’s Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter,” Stravinsky’s Pétrouchka, Händel’s Messiah, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade, Holst’s The Planets, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 6, “Tragic.”
Two FWSO musicians will be featured soloists in 2020-2021. Principal Clarinet Stanislav Chernyshev will perform Copland’s Clarinet Concerto and Principal Trumpet Kyle Sherman will perform Tomasi’s Trumpet Concerto.
Also featured are several guest soloists, including pianists Jeremy Denk and Alexander Malofeev, violinists Karen Gomyo, Stefan Jackiw, and Benjamin Baker, and guitarist Artyom Dervoed.
At the podium for two concerts each will be Miguel Harth-Bedoya, assuming his new role of Music Director Laureate, and Robert Spano, making his first appearances since being named Principal Guest Conductor in March 2019.
Guest conductors on the series include Patrick Summers, David Briskin, Brett Mitchell, Anna Skryleva, Julian Wachner, and Tianyi Lu.
2020-2021 Symphonic Series
Sept. 18-20, 2020: Patrick Summers, conductor; Alexander Malofeev, piano (Verdi Overture to La forza del destino; Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini; Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4, “Italian”) Oct. 16-18, 2020: David Briskin, conductor; Artyom Dervoed, guitar (Mendelssohn The Hebrides Overture, “Fingal’s Cave”; Joby Talbot Ink Dark Moon; Beethoven Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral”)
Oct.30 – November 1, 2020; Brett Mitchell, conductor; Karen Gomyo, violin (Brahms Tragic Overture; Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1; Mozart Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”) Nov. 20-22, 2020: Anna Skryleva, conductor; Stanislav Chernyshev, clarinet (Bernstein Candide Suite; Copland Clarinet Concerto; Stravinsky Pétrouchka (1947 Revision) Dec. 4-6, 2020: Julian Wachner, conductor; Molly Netter, soprano; Luthien Brackett, mezzo-soprano; Steven Soph, tenor; Jonathan Woody, bass; (Händel Messiah) Jan. 8-9, 2021: Robert Spano, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin (Jennnifer Higdon blue cathedral; Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 2; Rimsky-Korsakov Scheherazade) Feb. 26-28, 2021: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor; Kyle Sherman, trumpet (J.S. Bach, Passacaglia in C Minor; TOMASI Trumpet Concerto; HOLST The Planet) March 19-21, 2021: Robert Spano, conductor; Jeremy Denk, piano (Christopher Theofanidis Dreamtime Ancestors; Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 in C Major; Beethoven Symphony No. 7) May 14-16, 2021: Miguel Harth-Bedoya, conductor (Mahler Symphony No. 6, “Tragic”) May 28-30, 2021: Tianyi Lu, conductor; Benjamin Baker, violin (Glinka Overture to Ruslan and Ludmila; Mendelssohn Violin Concerto; TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5)
Pops Season Overview
The 2020-2021 Pops Series highlights a variety of musical styles for fans of different ages and genres, the symphony news release said.
Tribute performances include nods to singer/songwriter Paul Simon, film composer John Williams, and soul artists, including Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, James, Brown, Otis Redding, and more.
Movie buffs will also enjoy a screening of the 1985 box office sensation Back to the Future, with the orchestra performing the score live on stage.
The Grammy award-winning Texas band, Asleep at the Wheel will perform as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration. The Troupe Vertigo will perform acrobatic feats, and as always, the FWSO will usher Fort Worth audiences into the Christmas season with the annual Home for the Holidays concert.
The Pops Concerts:
Sept. 11-13, 2020: Asleep at the Wheel – Celebrating 50 Years, Robert Franz, conductor | Pegged by Reuters as “one of the best lives acts in the business,” the multi-Grammy award-winning band joins forces with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra for an exciting opening concert to the 2020-21 Pops Series in celebration of its 50th anniversary.
Sept. 25-27, 2020: LEGENDS: The Paul Simon Songbook, William Waldrop, conductor. Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will explore the unique artistry of singer/songwriter Paul Simon from his years with Simon and Garfunkel through his solo albums Graceland and Rhythm of the Saints. Songs include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Me and Julio Down By The Schoolyard,” “The Sound of Silence,” “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Graceland,” and more.
Oct. 23-25, 2020: SOUL MEN, Byron Stripling, conductor. SOUL MEN showcases legendary artists Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green and others in an evening of soulful rhythms. Featured hits include “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Try a Little Tenderness,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” and “I Only Have Eyes For You.”
Nov. 13-15, 2020: The Music of John Williams, Richard Kaufman, conductor. Hear the music that brought to life some of the most action-packed films of all time, including Superman, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Harry Potter, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and more.
Nov. 27-29, 2020: Home for the Holidays, Bob Bernhardt, conductor. Favorite seasonal tunes and Christmas carols performed by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and special guests. This perennial favorite has become a staple of the Fort Worth holiday season, where a visit from Santa and a magical snowfall invite you to come “Home for the Holidays” once again.
March 12-14, 2021: Troupe Vertigo: Cirque Carnaval, Stuart Chafetz, conductor. The program fuses elements of cirque acrobatics, classical dance and contemporary theater.
March 26-28, 2021: Back to the Future, Ron Spigelman, conductor. Back to the Future, staring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Crispin Glover, is the blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before – on a big screen with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performing Alan Silverstri’s dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie.
Family Series Overview
The 2020-2021 Family Series makes symphonic music accessible for even the youngest fans of symphonic music with age-appropriate programming and concert lengths that cater to a family schedule. Each concert is preceded by fun crafts and activities in the Bass Performance Hall Lobby.
The Family Series Concerts:
Sept. 12, 2020: Wild, Wild West, Robert Franz, conductor. The FWSO takes audiences back in time to the wild, wild west with tunes like “Woody’s Roundup” from Toy Story, “Comin’ Round the Mountain,” selections from Billy the Kid, and more.
Nov. 21, 2020: The Snowman. Based on the award-winning book, this concert captures a magical night for a boy and his snowman friend.
March 27, 2021: Birds of a Feather. The Fort Worth Symphony performs selections from The Firebird, Mother Goose Suite, Swan Lake, and more.
Special Concerts and Gala
There are five stand-alone concerts including the Orchestra’s annual gala with international cello superstar Yo-Yo Ma in the 2020-2021 season. These programs offer something for everyone and are available only to subscribers now through June 7, 2020.
The Special Concerts:
Nov. 6, 2020: Audra McDonald in Concert | Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award-winning vocalist Audra McDonald performs with the Fort Worth Symphony for the first time.
Dec. 31, 2020: Prohibition: A New Year’s Eve Celebration. Imagine time-traveling one night through the dark cabarets and speakeasies of New York, Paris, Berlin, London and Atlantic City, reliving the 1920s in all its decadence – prohibition, gangsters, ingenues and intrigue. Ring in 2021 in roaring 1920s style.
Jan. 2, 2021: America’s Wonders. This concert is a 3D road trip through the country’s most incredible National Parks including Yellow Stone, Niagara Falls, Channel Islands, Everglades, Grand Tetons, Denali, Yosemite, Mount Rushmore, Bryce Canyon, Badlands, Grand Canyon, and many more.
Feb. 20, 2021: A Gala Evening with Yo-Yo Ma.
April 3, 2021: Warner Bros. Presents Bugs Bunny at the Symphony, 30th Anniversary Edition. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Wile E. Coyote, and Road Runner are projected larger than life on the big screen, while the Fort Worth Symphony plays the original scores live. Conducted by George Daugherty and created by the Emmy Award winning team of Daugherty and David Ka Lik Wong, this new edition celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with classics like What's Opera, Doc?, The Rabbit of Seville, and Rhapsody Rabbit, plus new additions Dynamite Dance, Wet Cement, and three new 3-D Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner shorts.
Ticket Information
All Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra regular season concerts take place at Bass Performance Hall near Sundance Square in downtown Fort Worth unless otherwise noted.
Subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season go on sale Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 and can be purchased by calling 817-665-6000 or online at www.fwsymphony.org Symphonic subscriptions for the 2020-2021 season range in price from $184-$784. Pops subscriptions range from $209-$643. The Family Series is $62 for adults and $32 for children.
Single tickets will go on sale June 8, 2020.
The FWSO’s Student Subscription program will offer discounted tickets for high school and college students. For only $35, students can attend unlimited Symphonic concerts for one full year.
