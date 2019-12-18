The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is performing holiday concerts at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Arborlawn United Methodist Church, Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, and Bass Performance Hall in the month of December.
Conductor, trumpeter, and vocalist Byron Stripling returns to Fort Worth to perform his unique Holiday Swing program full of his personal holiday favorites at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium.
Sounds of the Season returns to White’s Chapel United Methodist Church and Arborlawn United Methodist Church this season with both performances being led by Conducting Fellow Alex Amsel.
Music Director Miguel Harth-Bedoya will conduct the all-Gershwin New Year’s Eve program at Bass Performance Hall.
Performance dates, times, and ticket prices for these concerts are listed below. To purchase tickets, please call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.
Sounds of the Season, Dec 19 at 7:00 p.m. at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church & Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Arborlawn United Methodist Church – A family-friendly holiday concert featuring seasonal music you know and love, such as Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival and Selections from The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky. Tickets: Adult $25, senior $20, and child $10.
Holiday Swing with Byron Stripling, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m.– Powerhouse trumpeter Byron Stripling will return to Fort Worth to lead the orchestra in his unique holiday program. Tickets: $33-$77.
New Year’s Eve: A Gershwin Celebration, Dec. 31 at 7:30 p.m.– Miguel Harth-Bedoya, vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway, and pianist Shelly Berg ring in the new year with Gershwin’s greatest hits such as Rhapsody in Blue, An American in Paris, and more. Tickets: $44-$99.
– FWBP Staff
