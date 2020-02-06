Fortress Festival promises to offer the best in music and art with big-name headliners performances.
Festival-goers now know the full daily schedule as Fortress Festival announced the daily music lineup, along with single-day ticket sales.
On Saturday, April 25, Grammy Award-winning DJ and record producer Diplo will take the central stage the fourth annual music festival. On April 26, Miguel will close out the night as the headlining act.
The full music lineup is as follows:
SATURDAY, APRIL 25:
• Diplo
• Cuco
• Snow Tha Product
• Sharon Van Etten
• The Free Nationals
• Wet
• Smoothvega
• Prizm
• Renizance
• Rosegarden Funeral Party
• Lorelei K
• Tippy Balady
SUNDAY, APRIL 26:
• Miguel
• Big K.R.I.T.
• Kero Kero Bonito
• Kaash Paige
• Combo Chimbita
• Son of Stan
• Cut Throat Finches
• Kwinton Gray Project
• Rakim Al-Jabbaar
• Remy Reilly
• TBD (Do214 Contest Winner)
Single-day tickets are also now available for purchase at fortressfestival.com, starting at just $49. Single-day VIP passes are also available at a price of $179, although prices will continue to rise in the coming weeks.
Two-day GA tickets are on sale for $99 at fortressfestival.com. Two-day VIP passes are also available for purchase online for $259.
Fortress Festival was founded in 2016 and has become a premier music festival in North Texas.
The two-day festival, a partnership between Fortress Presents and the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, takes place each April in Fort Worth’s Cultural District.
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is a presenting sponsor. Other sponsors include Crown Royal, Higginbotham, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Smirnoff, The Bomb Factory, Tiki Biosciences, Trinity Metro, Omni Hotels & Resorts, Pan Ector Industries, Visit Fort Worth, and the Fort Worth Promotion and Development Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.