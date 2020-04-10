Fortress Festival has announced that it is delaying its fourth annual festival to April 24 and 25, 2021.
The organization said in a statement that it had hoped to find a date in 2020, but after much deliberation and discussion with major stakeholders, it had decided for the safety of the community and its fest goers to reschedule.
“The majority of 2020 artists, including headliners Diplo and Miguel, are confirmed for the new dates. Any acts that are unable to accommodate the rescheduling will be replaced by the same caliber of artist. We will announce any changes prior to placing tickets on sale again later this year,” the statement said.
All tickets for the 2020 festival will be honored in 2021. Also, we will be providing additional 2021 tickets, tickets for the 2022 festival and other perks for those who keep their tickets.
For those unable to attend the festival in 2021, we will be providing refunds upon request.
All current ticket holders will receive an email with details on how to redeem perks for holding their tickets or requesting refunds, the statement said.
