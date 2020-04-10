After, oh, 14 or 19 or 125 days in self-imposed isolation, Downtown Fort Worth Inc. is concerned that you may have forgotten there are a number of fine restaurants downtown.
But the organization has figured out a way to remind you big time.
Using funding from Public Improvement District #1 (PID), Downtown Fort Worth Inc. has launched a daily gift card promotion to support local restaurants and retailers. The program will run through April 30.
Here’s how you can score:
The promotion will include daily gift card giveaways on Downtown Fort Worth's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DowntownFortWorth. Featured restaurants will be announced at 9 a.m. each day, comment as directed for your chance to win.
Entries must be received by 8:45 a.m. the following morning to be eligible. Winners will be announced at 9 AM when next daily giveaway begins.
Stickler for details? Click here for full terms and conditions: https://www.dfwi.org/_files/docs/downtown-restaurant-gift-card-.pdf
“This program reminds the public that many downtown restaurants are serving to-go orders and that retailers in downtown are important to the health of our city,” said Eddie Broussard, DFWI Chairman.
“During this crisis, downtown restaurateurs are retooling how they do business and retailers are holding on until life gets back to normal. DFWI wants to remind everyone that there are great small businesses in Downtown that need support and this program is designed to drive traffic and awareness.” Said Andy Taft, DFWI President.
– FWBP Staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.