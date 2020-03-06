Families are invited to celebrate art and community during the Kimbell Art Museum's Spring Break Art Extravaganza, a free week-long program March 10-13. Featured activities include art making for all ages, gallery explorations, theater improv, afternoon yoga and more. Reservations are not required.
Spring Break Art Extravaganza art-making activities are inspired by the permanent collection and the special exhibition Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum. All materials are available in both English and Spanish, including free audio guides. Youth education programs are supported by the Lowe Foundation Endowment for Kimbell Kids and a grant from the Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation.
Hours: Tuesday-Thursday, March 10-12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Friday, March 13, noon-4 p.m.
View the complete schedule: www.kimbellart.org (Select: Calendar)
Kimbell Art Museum
3333 Camp Bowie Blvd.
Fort Worth, Texas 76107
Hours:
Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, noon-8 p.m.; Sundays, noon-5 p.m.; closed Mondays.
Admission is always FREE to view the museum's permanent collection.
Admission to Flesh and Blood: Italian Masterpieces from the Capodimonte Museum is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students, $14 for ages 6-11 and free for children under 6. Admission is half-price all day on Tuesdays and after 5 p.m. on Fridays.
